The "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5, one of the all-time classic sneakers, will be returning to retailers in very near future - but we'll have to wait a little longer than originally expected. Initial reports suggested that the Fire Red 5s would be available on March 28th, in celebration of the 30th anniversary that Michael Jordan dropped 69 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, sneaker source J23 App reports that the release date has now been pushed back until April 25th. This isn't the first time that a highly anticipated release has been postponed (See the "DMP" Air Jordan 6), and it looks like even more launch dates will be altered moving forward.

Nike still has not revealed the official images but the photos that have leaked online reveal that the iconic kicks will come dressed in that familiar smooth, white leather upper equipped with that puffy 3M reflective tongue, a black midsole and fire red detailing throughout, including the classic "Nike Air" on the heel. This particular colorway originally debuted in 1990 and last released in 2013, although the retro did not include Nike Air branding.

Rumors suggest that the 2020 version will also be available in sizes for the whole family. Men's sizes will reportedly retail for $200, with grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes priced at $140, $80 and $60, respectively.