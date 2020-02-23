If you're a golfer and like to rock dope shoes out on the course, then you're in luck because Jordan Brand has you covered. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5, Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of retros. The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" is set to return soon in its OG form and it just so happens to be coming out as a golf shoe as well.

This golf shoe has a white leather upper with red highlights all the way throughout. The tongue will have silver reflective material just like the OG basketball version. As you can see, there is also an icy blue outsole which is something we will be seeing in the OG retro later this year. Jordan Brand has been increasing its golf efforts as of late and this shoe is yet another example of that.

According to Sneaker News, these will be arriving on store shelves on Friday, February 28th for $200 USD. If you're a golfer who needs something stylish for the course, these are an absolute must-cop. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via @tpcscottsdale

