News from the sneaker world has been fairly grim over the last month due to the Coronavirus. As you can imagine, there have been various release date delays and it has made for a depressing time if you are a sneakerhead. One of the models that received its fair share of delays is the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" which is a retro of one of the silhouette's most popular OG colorways. Just last night, there was a shock drop for the shoe on the Nike SNKRS App and now, an official release date has been revealed.

That's right folks, on Tuesday, May 5th, this sneaker will be back on the SNKRS App as well as select retailers, for $200 USD. This is certainly a reason to celebrate as fans will finally be able to get their hands on a shoe that has been on the wishlists of many sneakerheads over the past few years.

The Air Jordan 5 is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020 and there are plenty more colorways on the horizon. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

