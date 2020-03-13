Twenty-twenty is a huge year for Jordan Brand as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 which was a huge hit throughout the 90s. It may not be everyone's favorite silhouette but it's certainly within in the top 10. It's a model that bears plenty of classic colorways and the "Fire Red" offering is one of them. The shoe was rumored to drop in the late stages of March but now, it has been delayed all the way until the end of April.

The official release date is rumored to be April 25th and fans are extremely excited to finally get their hands on the sneaker. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some extremely detailed photos of the shoe, which can be found below. The Instagram sneaker inside also came through with some extra information regarding the release.

These will be dropping in full family sizes. For instance, the adult sizes will cost $200 USD, while the grade school, preschool, and toddler models will cost $140, $80, and $60 USD, respectively. Needless to say, if you want to keep your whole family laced up, you will be able to.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this shoe and whether or not you plan on copping.