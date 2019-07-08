During a 117-113 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28th, 1990, Michael Jordan scored a career-high 69 points and etched himself into the history books. At the time, Jordan was wearing the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 5 in the Chicago Bulls-inspired "Fire Red" colorway. The "Fire Red" model is one of the most iconic Air Jordan models of all-time thanks to the unique shark teeth near the midsole. There have been a few re-releases of the shoe over the years and according to @zsneakerheadz, the sneaker is coming back in 2020.

In the Instagram post below, the significance of Jordan's 69-point game is explained. Essentially, the shoe will be released on March 29th of 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jordan's record-setting game. The sneaker will look like its OG counterpart which has Nike Air branding on the back and features white leather, with red accents all throughout the shoe.

As the post explains, this shoe will cost $200 USD and will not be a part of the All-Star weekend lineup, which was originally thought to be the case.