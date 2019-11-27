With a new year almost upon us, Jordan Brand is coming through with some teasers of their 2020 lineup. Next year just so happens to mark the 20th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 and to mark the occasion, Jumpman is coming through with some new collabs and dope retros. Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous teasers for the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" which is one of the OG colorways from the sneaker's 1990 debut.

The shoe looks pretty well like the original as it is covered in white leather with red and black accents all the way throughout. A silver 3M tongue adds some character to the shoe all while the Nike Air branding adds some OG authenticity. The images below courtesy of @hanuzying demonstrate what the shoe will look like on-foot and so far, it's looking amazing.

This will most likely be one of the biggest Jordan retros to come out this year so definitely be on the lookout for these in the spring. The tentative release date has been set for March 28th of 2020 with a price of $200 USD. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will bring them to you.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this latest retro and if you're excited for it to drop.