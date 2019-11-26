Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan knocked it out of the park with the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 4 so when it came to the Jordan 5, there was some pressure to come back with some fire. Hatfield decided to go a little bit unorthodox with his design as he included shark teeth on the midsole and a silhouette that had simply never been done before. The shoe dropped in 1990 which means 2020 is the sneaker's 30th birthday. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Jordan Brand has plans to release an OG version of the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" which is an original colorway for the silhouette.

As you can see from the detailed images courtesy of @hanzuying, the shoe is mostly covered in white leather while red and black accents are scattered throughout. The tongue is 3M and the outsole comes in an icy blue translucent hue. There is even Nike Air branding on the back so all of you OG sneakerheads will certainly be content with the sight of that.

For now, the shoe is slated to release on March 28th of next year for $200 USD. This release date is subject to change so stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you.