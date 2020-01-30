This year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 5 silhouette, which means Jordan Brand will be releasing a plethora of colorways throughout the next 12 months. This will include classic colorways like the OG "Fire Red," as well as the Off-White collab and several other all new styles.

The celebration will get underway at 10am ET today, January 30th, with a women's exclusive "Oil Grey" iteration. The kicks, priced at $190, will be available at all major retailers as well as your local sneaker shops. Check out some early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

The kicks are wrapped in a smooth, reflective "Oil Grey" leather which certainly appears to have a navy tint to it. Black accents appear throughout the silhouette and a milky outsole sits just beneath the white midsole.

On the surface, the kicks look a lot like the "Bronze" Air Jordan 5 that dropped in 2016, minus the bronze tongue and midsole detailing. However, that iridescent, reflective upper sets this colorway apart from any of the other AJ5 releases.