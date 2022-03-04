Jordan Brand started the 1990s off right with the Air Jordan 5. This sneaker was a staple of the colorful geometric 90s aesthetic, and with subsequent shoes, it was clear that Jumpman wanted to expand upon the look of the 5. Over the years, this shoe has received a plethora of retros and even some new colorways. In 2022, this trend is set to continue and now that were are in Month Three of the year, new teasers continue to pop up on social media.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have the photoshop rendering for the Air Jordan 5 "Concord," which can be seen below. The shoe has a white leather upper to it, all while the midsole is black with some purple highlights on the shark teeth. There is also silver 3M on the tongue, which helps make the shoe that much better. Overall, it's a clean colorway, and the subtle purple highlights do a lot to make this offering pop.

For now, it is believed that this shoe will drop on July 23rd for a price of $200 USD. This date is a tentative one, so stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.



