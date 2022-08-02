Over the last few years, the Air Jordan 5 has seen a massive resurgence thanks to the fact that it celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2020. Since that time, the shoe has received a ton of amazing colorways and even some retros. In 2022, the shoe has maintained its winning streak, and there is one colorway that fans have been waiting for. That colorway just so happens to be the "Concord" model below.

The "Concord" aesthetic is one that fans have always enjoyed thanks to the Air Jordan 11. In this new AJ5 of the same name, we have a white leather upper with some purple highlights all the way throughout. To make things sweeter, we have silver 3M on the tongue and even some icy blue motifs on the outsole. It's a clean look and a perfect way to cap off the summer.

After being pegged for August 13th, it is now being revealed that the Air Jordan 5 "Concord" will be dropping on Saturday, August 6th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

