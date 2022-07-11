These last couple of years have been huge for the Air Jordan 5. After celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, Jumpman has been giving this sneaker a ton of new colorways, and fans could not be any happier about it. This is an oftentimes underrated silhouette, but now, it finds itself with an abundance of new offerings out on the market.

One such sneaker is the Air Jordan 5 "Concord" which was officially revealed today. As you can see from the imagery below, this shoe has a mostly white leather upper to it, all while concord purple is placed on the outlines of the tongue and the shark teeth on the midsole. The midsole is mostly black, while the base of the tongue is your typical silver 3M. This all comes together beautifully, and there is no doubt these will prove to be popular.

In terms of the release date, it appears as though these will be dropping on August 13th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think about this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

