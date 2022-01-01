While it may seem like ancient history given the fact that it's New Year Eve, last year in 2020 marked the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5. To mark this occasion, Jordan Brand came through with a ton of great new offerings, and with 2022 on the horizon, it seems like Jumpman is paying no mind to anniversaries. On the whole, they just want to release some cool shoes.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 will get a dope new "Concord" offering next year. As you can see in the Photoshop rendering, the upper of the sneaker will be made with white leather, all while purple appears on the midsole, tongue, and back heel. The midsole is mostly encased in black, and on the tongue, we have the Jordan 5's signature silver 3M tongue.

At this time, fans can expect the Air Jordan 5 "Concord" to be released in July of next year for a price of $200 USD. It remains to be seen what the exact release date will be, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. As always, tell us what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.



