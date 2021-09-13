After celebrating its 30th-anniversary last year, the Air Jordan 5 has kept up the momentum with a string of dope releases throughout 2021. The colorways continue to release at a rapid pace, and just last week, we found out that even more would be dropping this year as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2021 lineup. One of the models that got fans' attention right away was the "Bluebird" offering which is a women's exclusive.

In the image below, you can see that the entire upper is covered in ice blue nubuck which immediately creates a gorgeous glow that is going to look great with any outfit. The midsole has some silver as well as a darker shade of blue that helps provide some contrast to the overall look of the colorway. As always, the tongue is silver 3M which means there will be some flashy aesthetics under certain lighting conditions.

The good news for sneakerheads is that this new offering will actually be released in just under a month. This shoe is slated to drop on October 7th, and if you fit into women's sizing, these are an absolute must-cop. Let us know what you think of the new pair, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike