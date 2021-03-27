Last year was a special one for the Air Jordan 5 as the silhouette celebrated its 30th anniversary. As many of you already know, the Air Jordan 5 is a sneaker that helped kick off the 90s which was a very special time for fashion and various aesthetic movements. With its unique shark teeth, the Jordan 5 became a classic Jordan Brand shoe that is underrated compared to some of its counterparts. Over the last year, numerous colorways have made their way to the market, and now, yet another has been teased.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the new offering is called "Blue Bird" and it is a women's exclusive. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, the shoe is mostly comprised of a blue upper, while the midsole is white, and the shark teeth are silver. Even the tongue is silver which is mostly likely indicative of some 3M details that will truly shine in the right circumstances. Overall, it's yet another dope and clean Air Jordan 5 colorway that fans can get themselves behind.

The post below claims the shoe will be released on October 7th of this year although the date is subject to change. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates and information.