Jumpman has some incredible shoes planned for the next few months, especially with the Holiday season almost upon us. It's almost impossible to avoid the hype at this point, and if you are an avid sneaker collector then you have every reason to be excited right now. Even the female sneakerheads have a lot to be grateful for, as Jumpman is prepared to give them some exclusive colorways that are certainly perfect for those Winter months.

The perfect example of this is the Air Jordan 5 "Blue Bird" which can be found below. In the official images released this week, we can see how the shoe is covered in a light blue nubuck aesthetic that certainly brings some great colors together. Overall, the shoe has a nice Winter feel to it, and the silver 3M tongue remains a selling point that will get potential consumers lining up for a pair.

As it stands, this new shoe will be dropping on October 7th of this year for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

