There are a plethora of classic colorways in the Jordan Brand library and one of them is the Air Jordan 5 "Black Grape." The shoe is a perfect introduction into the aesthetics of the 1990s and to this day continues to be a sought after shoe amongst sneakerheads. When it comes to classic colorways, Jumpman has been known to evolve them into shoes that can be worn while playing other sports. This utilitarian approach has led to some pretty interesting kicks and now, it looks like the "Black Grape" model will be turned into a low-cut golf model.

If you're wondering what such a shoe would like, well, @zsneakerheadz has you covered with the photoshop rendering that can be viewed below. As you can see, the shoe is covered in black suede, while purple and turquoise are found on the tongue and the midsole. From there, spikes can be found on the outsole which will help golfers gain traction on the course, specifically in the rough and the bunkers.

So far, there is no word yet on an exact release date although according to @soleheatonfeet, it seems like these will be here in time for the Summer of 2020.

Image via @zsneakerheadz