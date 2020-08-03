Sneakerheads have been blessed with some pretty incredible releases throughout 2020. Unfortunately, many of these releases have been pushed back. One could make the assumption that this is due to the disruption of supply chains thanks to the Coronavirus. Regardless, these delayed releases always find their way to the market. The latest Jordan Brand model to be delayed is the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 5 "Ghost Green" which is more commonly known as "Bel-Air."

The reason for the "Bel-Air" nickname is quite simple. The shoe looks a lot like the 2013 colorway of the exact same name, except it features a white leather upper instead of grey suede. Overall, it's a pretty dope-looking shoe that features all of the early 90s nostalgia you would ever want. At first, this shoe was slated to drop on August 9th, but now, it has been pushed back to Saturday, August 15th, according to J23 App on Twitter.

Fortunately for those who were hoping to grab a pair, this isn't too much of a delay. Instead, you will have just a bit more time to prepare for a release that will certainly lead to a few Ls within the community.

