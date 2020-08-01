For months now, we have been providing updates and teasers on the Air Jordan 5 "Bel-Air." When this shoe was first shown off, the color scheme reminded many in the sneaker community of the grey "Bel-Air" model from earlier in the 2010s. The one difference with this shoe was the fact that it had a white leather upper as opposed to grey suede. Well, now, the shoe has been officially unveiled and it seems as though Jumpman is straying away from the "Bel-Air" nickname. Instead, they are calling this shoe "Ghost Green."

In the official images below courtesy of J23App, we can see that the sneaker still boasts that white upper, all while the neon colors add a beautiful contrast around the silhouette. This is the type of colorway that plays on the nostalgia of those who grew up in the 90s, so there is no denying this will be a popular sneaker upon release.

For now, the release date has been set for Sunday, August 9th although this is subject to change. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on buying these.