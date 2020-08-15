For the last few months now, we have seen various teasers for the Air Jordan 5 "Bel-Air" which promises to be one of the more popular releases of the year. The shoe is a play on 90s nostalgia and has many of the same aesthetics as the original "Bel-Air" colorway that dropped all the way back in 2013. With its white upper and neon colors, there is no denying that this Air Jordan 5 is one of the best to release this year as part of the sneaker's 30th birthday celebrations.

If you're looking to cop the shoe, it will be dropping today at 10 AM which is in just a few minutes from now. In the tweet below, you can find @J23app's full list of retailers, as well as the sizes they will be carrying. Among the stores you can cop from are Foot Locker., Footaction, East Bay, and, of course, the dreaded SNKRS App.

Since the original teasers hit the internet, fans have been clamoring for these, so be prepared to take an L, although we do urge you to remain optimistic. If you're quick enough, we're sure you can start your weekend off with a quick W.

Let us know if you were able to cop, in the comments below.