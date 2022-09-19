Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, one Air Jordan 5 that fans can look forward to is the "Aqua" model seen below. This shoe has an all-over black upper, white aqua blue and yellow make their way onto the midsole and tongue. This is going to be a clean color scheme, and we can't wait to see official images closer to the release date.

For now, it is being said that the Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" will be dropping on January 21st of next year for a price of $200 USD. This release date has not been confirmed by Jumpman so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think in the comments below.



