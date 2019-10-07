If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 5, then you're most certainly aware of the classic "Grape" colorway which has been worn by the likes of Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While the colorway might not be for everyone, it's one of those shoes that has stood the test of time and we have seen plenty of re-releases over the years.

Throughout the past couple of months, we have been reporting on the Air Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape" which promises to build on the old "Grape" model. This time around, the shoe has a purple suede upper while black, silver, and teal details make their way throughout the shoe. It's a shoe that captures the 90s aesthetic perfectly and going into 2020, sneakerheads are excited to see how it's going to shape up and what it will end up looking like in person.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have an idea of when this shoe might be released to the public. For now, the tentative release date is June 27th although that could be subject to change. A price has not been associated with the shoe either so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.