One of the best sneakers of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5 "Grape." This shoe was a pop culture phenomenon and was mostly seen on the feet of Will Smith in the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Over the years, Jordan Brand has come through with numerous retros of the shoe and fans have always been quick to scoop them up as quickly as possible. In 2020, the Jordan 5 is celebrating its 30th anniversary and Jumpman has an interesting way to pay homage to one of the OG colorways.

Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape" which is rumored to drop on June 27th. Instead of the normal grape look, this shoe has an all-over purple nubuck upper while the midsole is black with teal hits on the shark teeth. Teal is also placed on the lace lock and the Jumpman logo on the tongue. There have been numerous teasers thus far but the images below are easily the best photos we have seen. For now, it looks like this shoe could be one of the biggest hits of the summer.

Stay tuned for updates on this release as we will be sure to bring them to you.