This is a special year in Jumpman history as 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5. This particular sneaker is the quintessential 90s shoe and is still lauded by OGs. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of this shoe, Jordan Brand has taken it upon themselves to come through with various colorways and updates on classic Jordan 5 models.

One of the models that have been theorized is the Air Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape." Of course, the Grape offering is an iconic piece of Jumpman history and this new model is expected to bring a new twist to the sneaker. In the early mockups, the shoe has a purple nubuck upper while the midsole was black and the shark teeth were teal. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some in-hand images of the sneaker that match the mockups perfectly. The photos below give you a clear idea of what this shoe will look like.

We recently reported that this colorway will be dropping on June 27th of this year. For now, this is just a placeholder date so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.