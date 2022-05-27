There have been a lot of fantastic Air Jordan silhouettes over the years and as most fans would agree, the best ones were created in the 80s and the 90s. When it comes to the late 80s, many fans remember the Air Jordan 4 with a ton of fondness. Jordan Brand is aware of the love for this shoe and they are constantly coming out with new colorways for it. One of those new offerings is the "Zen Master" sneaker, which can be found down below.

As you can see from the official images below, this "Zen Master" model is made unique thanks to its overall purple, pink, and lavender tie-dye aesthetic. The shoe mostly takes on these soft and light colors which really fits the whole zen motif quite nicely. Overall, you can't help but love the vibe here, which is most certainly serene.

For now, an official release date has yet to be announced for these. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

