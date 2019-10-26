Jordan Brand has teamed up with Olivia Kim, the Vice President of Creative Projects at Nordstrom, for a five-sneaker "No Cover" collection along with 16 apparel and accessory pieces. Among the sneakers set to release next week is a blacked out Air Jordan 4 equipped with a furry upper.

Official images of the Olivia Kim x Air Jordan 4s surfaced on Friday, giving fans a detailed look at what to expect.

Styled just like the classic "Black Cat" colorway, the entire silhouette is outfitted in black with glossy black detailing appearing on the plastic wings that secure the laces, and matching black "Nike Air" logos on the heels. Of course, the hairy upper steals the show on this one.

The "No Cover" collection will be available exclusively at Nordstrom and Nike boutiques, Nordstrom.com/xNike and on SNKRS starting October 31. The kicks and gear will also launch in additional stores around the globe on November 8. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for some on-foot shots of the 4s.