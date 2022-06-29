Jordan Brand and Nike SB are two of the biggest entities to come out of Nike. They have collaborated together in the past, specifically on the Air Jordan 1 High OG, which led to some pretty dope sneakers. Now, it appears as though these two are back for more as they will be getting two colorways of the Air Jordan 4. The Jordan 4 is the perfect shoe to give the Nike SB treatment and based on recent teasers, it's looking like fans are in for a real treat.

In the images below via @dudessinauxpodiums, you can see that the first colorway is the iconic "Bred" model. From there, we have what appears to be a "Military Red" sneaker. Both models will come with a Nike SB hang tag, Nike SB back heel, and even Nike SB branding on the outsole. Overall, these are two very nice colorways that are perfect for this particular collaboration.

At this point, there is no release date related to this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the shoe world. As always, let us know what you think of this new collaboration, in the comments section down below.