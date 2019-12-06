Winters can be fairly cold and full of snow which means you have to put your sneakers away and replace them with bulky boots. It isn't exactly the best time of year but thankfully, Jordan Brand is attempting to make it a lot more palatable. For the past few months, they have been teasing the Air Jordan 4 "Loyal Blue" which also goes by the name "WNTR" or "Winterized."

The shoe is made with materials that can withstand the winter elements all while keeping your feet warm. As for the colorway itself, it comes in a beautiful shade of blue with red, black, and grey highlights sprinkled throughout. This is easily one of Jumpman's best winter-made Air Jordans so far and should prove to be a must-cop for sneakerheads who want to remain fashionable throughout the blistering colder months.

If you're looking to cop these shoes for your winter rotation, you will be able to do so on Saturday, December 21st for $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this shoe and whether or not you would cop.

Image via Nike

