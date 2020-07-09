Over the last few weeks, we have been reporting on a ton of new sneakers that are slated to be released during 2021. Most of this news is related to Jordan Brand, which is an imprint that always dominates the sneaker culture conversation. It's easy to see why considering Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all-time. One of his best silhouettes is undoubtedly the Air Jordan 4, which dropped all the way back in 1989. People still wear the shoe to this day, and Jumpman continues to give us some pretty amazing colorways.

The latest model to be shown off is this peculiar "Taupe Haze" colorway, courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. As you can see from the post below, the shoe has a brown upper with black and red highlights. What makes this colorway truly unique is the fact that it contains a tearaway upper. For now, though, it is uncertain as to what the second layer will look like.

As for a release date, nothing has been determined although you can expect them to drop throughout the Spring of 2021. Be sure to stay tuned for any updates as we will bring you all of the latest information.