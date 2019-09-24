Jordan Brand will be releasing another winterized Air Jordan sneaker this Holiday season, the time applying the warm fleece detailing to the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are officially slated to launch on December 2 for the retail price of $200.

Reminiscent of Eminem's rare Air Jordan 4 collab, the winterized 4s come equipped with a revamped upper done up in "Loyal Blue" with black and grey detailing throughout. The kicks are also highlighted by splashes of habanero red and a fleece inner lining.

There have been a handful of winterized Air Jordan sneakers over the last few years, most notably the Air Jordan 12, but these newly unveiled 4s figure to be the most sought after of all. As the year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 4's 30th anniversary comes to a close, we wouldn't be surprised if there are even more plans in the works.

Take a look at some additional photos in the IG posts embedded below and stay tuned for the official look.