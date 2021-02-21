Over the past four decades, the Air Jordan 4 has delivered numerous great colorways into the hands of sneakerheads. It is one of Michael Jordan's most iconic shoes, and there are plenty of great offerings to choose from if you are getting into the silhouette for the first time. One of the most commonly adored AJ4 models is the "White Cement" offering which debuted back in 1989. Jordan Brand has offered a plethora of retros for this shoe and now, we are getting a colorway that looks a lot like the "White Cement," except it isn't.

This new colorway has been dubbed "White Oreo" and can be found in the images below. The shoe is completely covered in white leather, all while the midsole is grey with black sparkles. There is only one other color on the shoe, which is red. This red is only found on the Jumpman logos which are placed on the tongue and on the insole. It's a unique new offering and it's one that longtime purists can appreciate.

If you are looking to cop these, you will be able to do so as of May 29th of this year for $190 USD. There is still a long time before the official release, so keep it locked to HNHH in case anything changes.

Image via Nike

