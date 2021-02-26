These last few years have seen a plethora of Air Jordan 4 colorways make it to the market, especially in light of the fact that the silhouette celebrated its 30th birthday back in 2019. Since that time, Jumpman has kept the party going and we have seen numerous dope offerings hit the market. 2021 is certainly going to see a lot of hype towards the Jordan 4 and with the "White Oreo" colorway, it's crystal clear that Jumpman has a winner here.

This new colorway resembles the infamous "White Cement" offering except for this time around, we have a much more white throughout the upper, all while the midsole has that signature grey and black speckled feel to it. Limited red is placed on these as we really only get some on the tongue and on the insole. Overall, it's an incredibly clean model and they will be perfect for the summer months.

For those who are hoping to get their hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of May 29th when these will be released for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on grabbing a pair.

Image via Nike

