Thirty years ago, Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan came together on the Air Jordan 4 which was the stylistic evolution of Hatfield's first effort with Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 3. The shoe has been praised by sneakerheads over the years and when it first came out in 1989, it was released in four OG colorways. These models are "Military Blue," "Bred," "White Cement," and "Fire Red."

Jordan Brand has been known to celebrate its history in the past and with this being the 30th anniversary of the Jordan 4, they are looking to do more of the same. Over the past couple of months, we have been showing you teasers of the Air Jordan 4 "What The" which is a mixture of the aforementioned OG colorways. The left and right shoes are mismatched which creates a dynamic aesthetic that will be immediately recognizable to the OG Jordan heads out there.

Thanks to a new video from Jumpman, via @zsneakerheadz, we see an official pair of the shoe being worn by a model who tinkers with the lacing. The promotional video shows off all the little details of the shoe and if you're a Jordan fan, it's hard not to be just a little bit excited. These are dope and could very well be the coolest release of the year.