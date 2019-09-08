Thirty years ago, Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan linked up for the Air Jordan 4 which remains one of the most iconic silhouettes in the history of the Jumpman. There were four OG colorways released including "Military Blue," "Fire Red," "Bred," and "White Cement." Now, Jordan Brand is merging all of these great colorways together to create the "What The" Air Jordan 4.

The shoe features elements from every single colorway listed above and thanks to the Instagram account @kickwhoshow, we have some phenomenal on-foot images of these kicks. As you can imagine, they're pretty clean on-foot and are as streamlined as any other pair of Air Jordan 4's out on the market. When you consider the history behind these shoes, there is no denying that they could very well end up being one of the biggest releases of the entire year.

If you were hoping to buy these, watch out for the release date which is rumored to be Saturday, November 23rd of this year. The shoes are set to cost $200 USD. Stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.