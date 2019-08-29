This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 which was released all the way back in 1989 when Michael Jordan was still fresh in the league and hadn't even won a championship yet. Fans loved the AJ4 at the time of its release and over the years, there have been numerous colorways that have added to the lore of the shoe. Despite all of the new models, fans have a soft spot for the four OG colorways which are known as "White Cement," "Bred," "Military Blue," and "Fire Red."

Over the past few months, there have been teasers for a brand new "What The" colorway which would pay homage to these four OG models. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a couple of detailed images of what the shoe will look like. It's a pretty clean pair of kicks that clearly has the elements of the four colorways above. These OG colors are merged seamlessly and create a style that sneakerheads will be talking about for a long time.

As of right now, the rumored release date is November 23rd with the shoe going for $190 USD. There is no official word yet as to whether or not this is the case so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.