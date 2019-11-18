We have finally made it to the end of the year and it seems like Jordan Brand has been saving the best for last all along. For the past few months, Jumpman has been teasing the Air Jordan 4 "What The" which is a combination of the four OG colorways of the aforementioned silhouette. It's very clear that the Air Jordan 4 is one of the most popular silhouettes in the Jordan Brand arsenal and this latest offering is about to be one of the biggest hits of the year, just on the strength of history alone.

Thanks to the sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have just a little bit more insight into how this release is about to go down. The release date is still slated for Saturday, November 23rd but below, you can find all of the Foot Locker locations these will be sold at.

Based on the map, it's clear that these will be widely available at multiple locations which is great news for sneakerheads. The more pairs on the market, the better, as it means resellers won't be eating like they usually do.

Adult sizes will be going for $200 USD and these will readily available in full family sizes. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping.