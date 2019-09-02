Thirty years ago, Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan linked up for the Air Jordan 4, a model that still has a ton of hype around it today. When it first dropped in 1989, there were four OG colorways. These models were "Bred," "Military Blue," "Fire Red," and "White Cement." Every time these colorways are re-released, sneakerheads go crazy for them and Jordan Brand is well aware of this. That's why it shouldn't be a surprise that they are coming out with a "What The" Air Jordan 4 that will combine elements from all four of the colorways mentioned above.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we have the best look so far at this shoe and quite honestly, it could be one of the best of the year. The shoe has Nike Air branding on the back heel, all while the left and right shoe are mismatched. All four of the above-mentioned colorways are represented here and it makes for a dynamic shoe that looks great on-foot.

If you're planning on copping these, the tentative release date is Saturday, November 23rd with a price of $200 USD attached. It looks to be a great shoe that will be scooped up pretty quickly on release day, so don't sleep.