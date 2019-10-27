Jordans are some of the most transcendent shoes in the world as people of all walks have life have worn them and have worshipped them at some point or another. They are incredibly versatile shoes and if you are looking for something fashionable that goes with a lot of outfits, then look no further than a nice pair of Js. In 2019, Jordan Brand is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 and is doing so in a big way with the release of the "What The" Jordan 4.

The shoe is meant to be a blend of the silhouette's four original colorways including "Fire Red," "Military Blue," "Bred," and " White Cement." Based on the images we've seen so far, the shoe is looking pretty phenomenal and these latest on-foot images via @zsneakerheadz have us wishing the shoe was coming out tomorrow. Luckily, the release date isn't so far off.

It is being reported that these will drop on Saturday, November 23rd for $200 USD while the grade school version will go for $140 USD. If you're an avid Jordan collector, these kicks are a must-cop and will make a great addition to your sneaker closet. Let us know in the comments if you plan on scooping these up.