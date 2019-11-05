To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4, Jumpman has been going all out with the colorways this year and as we approach the end of 2019, they are about to unleash their most ambitious creation yet. If you're not familiar, the four OG colorways of the Air Jordan 4 are "Military Blue," "Fire Red," "White Cement," and "Bred." With the "What The" Air Jordan 4, Jordan Brand is merging all four of those colorways together to create a mismatched pair of shoes.

As you can see from the Instagram post below, the shoe is mostly covered in white leather whole patches of blue, red, black, and grey cement are placed throughout in seemingly random order. It's a pretty phenomenal look that pays homage to some of the best Jordan 4 colorways of all-time. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some beauty shots courtesy of Shoe Palace and they make the shoe look even better.

For those looking to cop these, they will most likely be limited although you'll at least have a puncher's chance at securing them on Saturday, November 23rd for $200 USD. What's cool is these will also be coming in full family sizes so there will be something for the whole family.