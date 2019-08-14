In celebration of 2019 being the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4, Jordan Brand has released a handful of classic colorways, as well as some new designs, with plans to release even more in the final quarter of the year.

One of the Air Jordan 4s set to drop this Fall will reportedly be of the "What The" variety, featuring elements of each of the four original Air Jordan 4 colorways. This includes the "White Cement," "Bred," "Military Blue," and "Fire Red."

Official images of the "What The" Air Jordan 4 have not yet surfaced, but the early teaser shown above reveals that the sneakers will come equipped with white leather bases and mismatched detailing throughout. Rumors suggest that the special edition 4s will be available on November 23 for the retail price of $190.

Stay tuned for more details, and click here to preview the Air Jordan 4 "FIBA" colorway releasing on September 1.