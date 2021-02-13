Sneakerheads have always had a fascination with the Air Jordan 4 thanks to its clean aesthetics and iconic qualities. This was the second Jumpman shoe constructed by the likes of Tinker Hatfield and over the years, the shoe has received a ton of retros and even more new offerings. In 2021, the Air Jordan 4 is destined for greatness and one of the first colorways to drop will be this gorgeous "UNC" model which can be found below.

In the images below, we can see a sneaker that is covered in powder blue nubuck, all while the highlights have a cement grey feel to them. These colors represent Michael Jordan's University team, the Tar Heels, whom he won a championship with back in 1982. "UNC" models have been heavy-hitters over the past few decades and this latest model is yet another example of just how great the powder blue look can be.

As for the release date, according to @zsneakerheadz, it will be dropping on April 28th of this year. The timing makes sense as this is a shoe that will look incredible with any sort of spring or summer outfit. Let us know what you think of the model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike