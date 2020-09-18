Ever since its release in four OG colorways all the way back in 1989, fans have always loved the Air Jordan 4. It is one of the most classic and iconic Air Jordan sneakers of all-time, and over the last 30 years, Jordan Brand has continued to give it brand new colorways. One of the more popular contemporary colorways to ever be released is the overall yellow "Lightning" model. For years, fans have been begging for this color scheme to make a comeback, and next year, we are set to get close.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the brand new Air Jordan 4 colorway listed as "Tour Yellow/Multi-Color/Multi-Color/Dark Blue Grey" will be dropping in August of 2021 and it is supposed to resemble the "Lightning" model. Based on the colors listed above, it's clear this won't be a true retro, although it is certainly enough to leave people excited at the prospect of a yellow Air Jordan 4.

This release is pretty well a full year away which means we will be getting some updates over the course of the next few months. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Also, let us know what you think of the "Lightning" colorway, in the comments below.