The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.

One of the Air Jordan 4 colorways that fans fondly remember is the "Thunder" model which can be seen down below. According to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is slated to come back soon, and this should definitely be good news for sneakerheads. As you can see from the images below, this Jordan 4 is known for its all-black upper that also contains yellow on the midsole. It is a follow-up to the Air Jordan 4 "Lightning" which recently got a retro. Needless to say, it's time for the Thunder to come back.

At the time of writing this, there is no exact release date for the shoe, although it is expected to drop next year. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.



