Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have received some amazing colorways over the last few years. When the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, Jordan Brand came through with a ton of amazing offerings. Since that time, they have continued that trend, and at the same time, they have also come through with some retros. In 2023, it appears as though yet another retro is on the way, and it's for an Air Jordan 4 colorway that has remained beloved by fans both young and old.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe in question is the Air Jordan 4 "Thunder," which was an answer to the "Lightning" color scheme. As you can see down below, this shoe has an overall black upper, while yellow is placed on the midsole and the top parts underneath the mesh on the upper. It's an extremely clean yet flashy colorway that can be worn during any season.

If you are thinking of copping these, the rumored release date has been set for May 13th of next year. The release date has not yet been made official, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.



