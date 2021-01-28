There are plenty of reasons to be excited if you are a sneakerhead as numerous big brands have some massive plans for 2021. Jordan Brand is always out in front when it comes to these releases and if you're a fan of the Air Jordan 4, well, there is plenty in store for you. There have been quite a few colorways teased for this year and one of them will be dropping within a month from now. Of course, that colorway is the "Taupe Haze" offering which we have reported on over the last few months.

As you can see in the official images below, the sneaker has a suede upper with a purplish-brownish tone. From there, the midsole is black and white, all while some infrared is placed throughout in an attempt to give the shoe more color. These tones work quite harmoniously and it's a sneaker that resembles a collaboration that Travis Scott would come out with. It's proving to be a hot sneaker to watch for, and if you need to add to your Air Jordan 4 collection, this is a solid choice.

These will be dropping on February 27th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

