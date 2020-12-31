Jordan Brand has been delivering numerous dope sneakers throughout 2020 and with 2021 beginning tomorrow, it's clear that Jumpman has even more up their sleeves. We have seen a plethora of teasers over the past couple of months and it will be exciting to finally see some of these colorways and silhouettes make their way to the market. One of the shoes that we have been looking forward to is the Air Jordan 4 "Taupe Haze," which has one of the more unique color schemes we have seen in a while.

As you can see in the post below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is comprised of a brown suede upper that is contrasted by some black, white, and infrared materials. Overall, it makes for a pretty exciting colorway that reminds us of some of the Travis Scott samples that had been circulating on the internet over the past couple of years.

For those who are interested in grabbing these, they are rumored to be releasing on January 28th of 2021, which is an earlier date than originally reported. Regardless, this is subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.