Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have been blessed with a ton of new colorways over the past couple of years. Back in 2019, Jordan Brand celebrated the 30th anniversary of the shoe with a ton of fresh offerings while also delivering some highly-anticipated retros. In 2020, Jumpman has done more of the same as the silhouette continues to get a plethora of support. With the year coming to an end, Jordan Brand has every intention of keeping the Jordan 4 momentum going as the new 2021 models continue to get teased.

The latest Jordan 4 colorway to be teased is this interesting "Taupe Haze" offering that will certainly turn some heads. As you can see in the images below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has a suede upper that is covered in a purplish-brown hue. From there, white and black are on the midsole all while infrared is placed on the outsole and even the inside lining of the sneaker. Overall, it makes for a unique look that will definitely have fans taking out their wallets come release day.

You can expect these to officially drop on February 6th of 2021 for $200 USD. These details have yet to be confirmed by the brand, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.