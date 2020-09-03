Earlier today, we brought a report about the brand new Air Jordan 13 "Starfish" which is supposed to release early next year on January 2nd. What makes this colorway unique is that it features a white leather upper with some orange suede on the mudguard and back heel. Fans have been curious about this offering for a while now and as it turns out, this colorway isn't going to stop at the Air Jordan 13. In fact, it looks like it will be coming to the Jordan 4, as well.

This information comes straight from the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz who confirmed that a "Starfish" Air Jordan 4 is on the way in the not-so-distant future. As you can see from the photoshop mockup below, the shoe has a white upper with orange and black highlights throughout. In many ways, one could say that this is a shoe that should be brought out for Halloween. However, Jordan Brand has different plans for the release date as this sneaker has been rumored for January 21st of 2021.

The release information has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand so stay tuned for any updates as we will bring you all of the latest news. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.