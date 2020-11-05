Most sneakerheads can all agree on the fact that the Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time. This was the second Jordan sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield and it released all the way back in 1989. Over 30 years later, this is still considered to be one of Michael Jordan's best offerings, and to this day, new colorways and retros continue to be produced. 2020 has seen its fair share of these offerings and with the year about to come to a close, Jumpman is already looking towards its Air Jordan 4 plans for 2021.

A few months ago, we reported on a brand new "Starfish" colorway that was supposed to have a "Shattered Backboard" vibe to it. According to new images that come courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it seems like the new women's colorway is taking a much different approach. In the IG post below you can see that the shoe has a black upper with some orange trim, all while the midsole is a greyish blue.

As for the release of these, they are expected to drop on January 21st of next year although this has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for updates, as we will be sure to bring those to you.