If you've been keeping up with the sneaker world today, then you would know that it's been a busy few hours. This morning, Jordan Brand came through and revealed their entire Spring 2021 lineup. So far, sneakerheads have been incredibly satisfied with this entire slate of shoes as there are some pretty incredible offerings to be found here. From multiple Air Jordan 1s to a vibrant Air Jordan 13, there is truly something here for everyone.

Jumpman has also made sure to include plenty of colorways for women, including the Air Jordan 1 "Silver Toe." One of the other prominent women's models to be found here is the Air Jordan 4 "Starfish." The "Starfish" aesthetic has been found on other sneakers this year although, with this Air Jordan 4, we get an alternative approach as the upper is mostly black, all while orange outlines are placed around the upper and even the outsole. Overall, it's a truly unique AJ 4 offering and we're sure all of the female sneakerheads will be excited to get their hands on a pair.

A release date has not been announced for this pair, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will make sure to keep you updated.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike