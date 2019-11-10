One of the most iconic Air Jordan silhouettes is the Jordan 4 and in 2019, it is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Because of this, Jordan Brand has come through with some new colorways of the shoe and as we approach the end of the year, Jumpman is coming in clutch with a colorway that will certainly appeal to all of the kids out there.

Originally dubbed "Tiger Camo," the "Rush Violet" colorway features tiger stripes throughout with blue, orange, and pink being represented throughout the upper. There are hints of black leather on the tongue and above the midsole while a white Jumpman logo is placed square on the tongue. Overall it's a pretty great look but if you want to cop, you better have small feet because these will only be available in grade school sizes.

For now, it is being reported that these will be dropping on Friday, November 15th for $150 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. Let us know in the comments what you think of these and if you plan on copping for the little one in your life.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

